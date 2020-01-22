Disco Raja Pre-Release Business Report: The Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses 22-Crore Mark!
Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starring science fiction film is all set to take over the screens across the globe tomorrow. The movie, which is directed by VI Anand reportedly revolves around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder). Ravi Teja appears as the titular character Disco Raja, a don in the movie.
As per the latest reports, Disco Raja has made an impressive collection from its pre-release business. According to the reports published by the Andhra box office, the Ravi Teja starrer has crossed the 22-crore mark with its pre-release business.
Here is the area-wise breakdown of the pre-release done by Disco Raja. Have a look...
Nizam: Rs. 6 crores
Vizag: Rs. 1.95 crores
East: Rs. 1.25 crores
West: Rs. 1.05 crores
Krishna: Rs. 1.25 crores
Guntur: Rs. 1.5 crores
Nellore: Rs. 0.65 crores
Ceded: Rs. 2.75 crores
Total Two Telugu states: Rs. 16.4 crores
Karnataka: Rs. 1.10 crores
Overseas: Rs. 1.5 crores
Rest of India: Rs. 0.5 crores
Publicity and others: Rs. 2.50 crores
Worldwide theatrical rights: Rs. 22 crores
Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh appear as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in Disco Raja. National award-winning actor Bobby Simha appears as the lead antagonist Burma Sethu in the movie. The Ravi Teja starrer features an extensive star cast including Tanya Tope, Sunil, Vennala Kishore, Satya, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Ramki, Raghu Babu, Annapoorna, Giri Babu, Shishir Sharma, Bharath Reddy, and so on in the supporting roles.
Disco Raja is scripted by director VI Anand himself. Abburi Ravi has scripted the dialogues for the movie. Renowned musician S Thaman has composed the songs and background scores. Karthik Ghattamaneni has handled the cinematography. Naveen Nooli has handles the editing. Disco Raja is produced by Ram Talluri, under the banner SRT Entertainments.
