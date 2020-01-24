    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Disco Raja Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!

      By
      |

      Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starring science fiction film has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is written and directed by VI Anand features Ravi Teja in the titular character Disco Raja, a don. According to the sources close to the project, the movie revolves s around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

      Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh appear as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in Disco Raja. National award-winning actor Bobby Simha appears as the lead antagonist Burma Sethu in the movie. The Ravi Teja starrer features Tanya Tope, Sunil, Vennala Kishore, Satya, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Ramki, and so on in the supporting roles.

      Here's what the audiences feel about Ravi Teja's Disco Raja. Have a look...

      Sarileru Samsheraa @mahesh_ranbir

      Sarileru Samsheraa @mahesh_ranbir

      Superb first half . Thight screenplay . Dilliwala song and nabha superb . Raviteja - vennela kishore comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Pre interval #Freakout and interval fight whole next level .

      @Dir_Vi_Anand

      is director to watch out . #MassRaja is back with first half itself #DiscoRaja

      Sumanth @MrSumanth_

      Sumanth @MrSumanth_

      Interval fight 👌👌

      After dull start, slowly picked up

      2nd half will decide fate of the film 👍

      As of now much better than Ravi Teja last 3 films

      #DiscoRaja

      yousuf @yousuf95342186

      yousuf @yousuf95342186

      #Discoraja 1st half started well became dull and interval twist saved 1st half waiting for 2nd half ...movie completely depends on 2nd half raviteja please make 2nd half well waiting for your come back

      DevaNTR @devaOfficialll

      DevaNTR @devaOfficialll

      First half report - Disco Raja is a science fiction based action movie. Ravi Teja fits the bill and his role has multiple layers. Vennala Kishore fills with comedy here and there. Interesting interval episode and stage set for second half.

      #DiscoRaja

      ActorGiri @giri_actor

      ActorGiri @giri_actor

      #DiscoRaja is not a routine type Commercial movie. A complete Scientific Thriller film

      We can see new Raviteja.

      Its not regular ravi sir film its completely Different from that

      Disco raj character 👌👌

      Also Read:

      Disco Raja Pre-Release Business Report: The Ravi Teja Starrer Crosses 22-Crore Mark!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X