Disco Raja Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Have To Say About The Ravi Teja Starrer!

Disco Raja, the Ravi Teja starring science fiction film has finally hit the theatres today. The movie, which is written and directed by VI Anand features Ravi Teja in the titular character Disco Raja, a don. According to the sources close to the project, the movie revolves s around the concept of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder).

Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh appear as the female leads opposite Ravi Teja in Disco Raja. National award-winning actor Bobby Simha appears as the lead antagonist Burma Sethu in the movie. The Ravi Teja starrer features Tanya Tope, Sunil, Vennala Kishore, Satya, Ajay, Satyam Rajesh, Ramki, and so on in the supporting roles.

Here's what the audiences feel about Ravi Teja's Disco Raja. Have a look...

Sarileru Samsheraa @mahesh_ranbir Superb first half . Thight screenplay . Dilliwala song and nabha superb . Raviteja - vennela kishore comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Pre interval #Freakout and interval fight whole next level . @Dir_Vi_Anand is director to watch out . #MassRaja is back with first half itself #DiscoRaja Sumanth @MrSumanth_ Interval fight 👌👌 After dull start, slowly picked up 2nd half will decide fate of the film 👍 As of now much better than Ravi Teja last 3 films #DiscoRaja yousuf @yousuf95342186 #Discoraja 1st half started well became dull and interval twist saved 1st half waiting for 2nd half ...movie completely depends on 2nd half raviteja please make 2nd half well waiting for your come back DevaNTR @devaOfficialll First half report - Disco Raja is a science fiction based action movie. Ravi Teja fits the bill and his role has multiple layers. Vennala Kishore fills with comedy here and there. Interesting interval episode and stage set for second half. #DiscoRaja ActorGiri @giri_actor #DiscoRaja is not a routine type Commercial movie. A complete Scientific Thriller film We can see new Raviteja. Its not regular ravi sir film its completely Different from that Disco raj character 👌👌

