      Disco Raja Worldwide Closing Collections: Ravi Teja Starrer Is A Big Disaster

      Ravi Teja starrer Disco Raja that released on January 24, 2020, initially had a decent run at the box office. Although the sci-fi movie received average reviews from critics and good responses from audience, general audience didn't like the film much as it didn't have anything new to offer. Due to mixed responses from general audience, the film's collection was affected. Its collection gradually slowed down and later witnessed a major drop, which was disappointing. Take a look at the movie's complete report.

      Disco Raja's Recovery Percentage

      Disco Raja's Recovery Percentage

      Disco Raja's worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 19.8 crore. It recovered 37 per cent of the investment which is highly disappointing. The movie has ended its run as the huge disaster at the box office.

      In AP/TS Regions

      In AP/TS Regions

      According to reports, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore (gross) and a share of Rs 6.46 crore from Andra Pradesh and Telangana regions.

      Area-wise Collections

      Area-wise Collections

      • Nizam: Rs 2.8 crore
      • Ceded: 0.9 crore
      • UA: 0.85 crore
      • East: 0.55 crore
      • West: 0.39 crore
      • Guntur: 0.4 crore
      • Krishna: 0.42 crore
      • Nellore: 0.15 crore
      Disco Raja Worldwide Box Office Collection

      Disco Raja Worldwide Box Office Collection

      At worldwide box office the Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 13.85 crore (gross) and a share of Rs 7.46 crore.

      Disco Raja is directed by Vi Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. S Thaman has composed the music. The film also features Nabha Natesh, Paayal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Satya, Ajay, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jeeva and Satyam Rajesh in the pivotal roles.

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
