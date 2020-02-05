Disco Raja Worldwide Closing Collections: Ravi Teja Starrer Is A Big Disaster

Disco Raja's Recovery Percentage

Disco Raja's worldwide theatrical rights were valued at Rs 19.8 crore. It recovered 37 per cent of the investment which is highly disappointing. The movie has ended its run as the huge disaster at the box office.

In AP/TS Regions

According to reports, the film collected Rs 11.25 crore (gross) and a share of Rs 6.46 crore from Andra Pradesh and Telangana regions.

Area-wise Collections

Nizam: Rs 2.8 crore

Ceded: 0.9 crore

UA: 0.85 crore

East: 0.55 crore

West: 0.39 crore

Guntur: 0.4 crore

Krishna: 0.42 crore

Nellore: 0.15 crore

Disco Raja Worldwide Box Office Collection

At worldwide box office the Ravi Teja starrer collected Rs 13.85 crore (gross) and a share of Rs 7.46 crore.

Disco Raja is directed by Vi Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. S Thaman has composed the music. The film also features Nabha Natesh, Paayal Rajput, Tanya Hope, Satya, Ajay, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jeeva and Satyam Rajesh in the pivotal roles.