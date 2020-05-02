Disha Patani To Flaunt Her Killer Moves In An Item Song For Allu Arjun’s Pushpa?

Disha Patani is all set to make a comeback in Tollywood. Yes, you heard it right! The Bollywood diva, who made her debut with 2015 Telugu film Loafer, is gearing up to raise the temperature with her killer moves. As per rumours Disha, who is currently busy with her Bollywood projects, will also be a part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. She will be sharing screen space with the Stylish Star for an item number in the action-thriller. If the rumour has anything to go by, the movie will mark her re-entry after five years of Puri Jagannadh's directorial, Loafer.

On a related note, Pushpa will have South diva Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead. There were also rumours suggesting that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will not be romantically paired in the film, which disappointed many fans. The makers rubbished the rumour saying that there is no second actress in the highly anticipated thriller. There is also buzz that Bollywood star Suniel Shetty will be essaying the antagonist in the film. Well, an official confirmation about the cast is awaited from the makers' side. Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi had walked out of the project citing creative difference with the team. He has been replaced with Kannada actor Dhananjay to reprise the role.

The first look poster, unveiled on Allu Arjun's birthday, showed a rough and tough rugged look of the actor, which stirred the excitement of his fans. Adding to the thrill, it is rumoured that he will be sporting a stylish avatar of a don in the action-thriller for a flashback sequence. Pushpa bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, will arrive in the theatres next year. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

Coming back to Disha Patani, the actress will next be seen in KTina directed by Ashima Chibber and Prabhu Deva's Radhe alongside Salman Khan. Radhe's release has been reportedly postponed from Eid to an indefinite date due to the ongoing pandemic.

