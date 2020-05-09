Dulquer Salmaan Gears Up For A Telugu Movie After Mahanati, This Time For A Romantic-Thriller!

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most talented actors of the South film industry is all set to embrace Tollywood. Known for his charismatic persona, the actor is gearing up for a second Telugu film after his incredible debut in Mahanati. According to the latest update, Dulquer Salmaan will be teaming up with Hanu Raghavapudi for an upcoming project.

The yet-to-be-titled movie will launch with a formal pooja ceremony once the lockdown ends. Interestingly, the makers of Mahanati are bankrolling Dulquer's second Telugu movie as well. As per reports, the actor was impressed with the storyline narrated by the director, which eventually made him say yes to the project. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the movie will have a release in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Hanu Raghavapudi is popular for movies like Krishnagadi, Andala Rakshasi. His recent venture Padi Padi Leche Manasu, which had Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles turned disaster at the theatres. Well, we will have to wait and watch if Dulquer Salmaan creates magic yet again, after essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati. Interestingly, the actor was highly appreciated for his portrayal in the movie directed by Nag Ashwin.

On the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan is currently working for Malayalam movie Kurup, Tamil movies Vaan and Hey Sinamika. Kurup will revolve around the story of a celebrated criminal of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Written and directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also star Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles. Earlier, it was reported that the Ra Karthik's debut film will be a travelogue with four heroines as Dulquer's love interest. A confirmation has not been made yet by the makers of the movie.

On the other hand, Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of the senior choreographer Brinda Gopal. The thriller will mark Dulquer Salmaan's maiden onscreen collaboration with Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

