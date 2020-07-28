    For Quick Alerts
      Dulquer Salmaan Is Lieutenant Ram In Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Next!

      Of lately, there were rumours doing the rounds about south heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan teaming up with Hanu Raghavapudi for a Telugu movie. Well now, the makers of the film Swapna Cinemas have officially confirmed the news on the special occasion of the actor's 34th birthday. The makers also dropped a unique poster of the film with a silhouette of Dulquer Salmaan.

      Apparently, the story is set in the year 1964 as the date in the background of the poster suggests, which also displays an air mail cover. One can also see a man's injured hand holding a woman's hand that has few bangles and a ring. In one corner of the mail cover, an old picture of DQ's character in a suited avatar and a thick moustache can be seen. The actor will essay Lieutenant Ram in the film as the poster suggests.

      The yet-to-be-titled movie is bankrolled by Swapna Cinemas in association with Vyjayanthi Films. It is to be noted that Dulquer's maiden Telugu film Mahanati was also produced by Vyjayanthi Films. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the movie will have a release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

      Talking about his other projects, Dulquer Salmaan is currently working for Malayalam movie Kurup. The movie will revolve around the story of a celebrated fugitive of Kerala, Sukumara Kurup. Written and directed by Srinath Rajendran, the movie will also star Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in pivotal roles.

      He is also essaying the lead role in Hey Sinamika, which marks the directorial debut of the senior choreographer Brinda Gopal. The thriller will mark Dulquer Salmaan's maiden collaboration with south divas Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal.

