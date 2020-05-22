Dulquer Salmaan To Romance Pooja Hegde In His Tollywood Comeback Movie, After Mahanati

Pooja Hegde, The Leading Lady For DQ?

As per rumours, Dulquer, known for his charismatic persona will be romancing South diva Pooja Hegde for his second Telugu film after his incredible debut in Mahanati. The makers of the movie are said to have approached the actress to essay the female lead. It is also said that she was given a narration of the script before the lockdown, and she will sign the dotted line once she returns to Hyderabad post the lockdown.

Details On Dulquer’s Next Movie

Coming back to Dulquer's second Telugu venture, the yet-to-be-titled movie will launch with a formal pooja ceremony after the lockdown. Interestingly, the production company of Mahanati, Vyjayanthi Movies is bankrolling this big project. Earlier, there were reports that Dulquer was impressed with the storyline narrated by the Padi Padi Leche Manasu director. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the movie will have a release in Telugu Tamil and Malayalam. Well, Telugu audience can't wait to feast their eyes on Dulquer Salmaan's new avatar as a romantic boy on screen after his portrayal as Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati.

Dulquer’s Film Affair!

Talking about his other projects, DQ will next be seen in Malayalam movie Kurup. The movie will have the actor essaying the role of a real-life celebrated criminal of Kerala Sukumara Kurup. Written and directed by Srinath Rajendra, Kurup will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles. Dulquer is also a part of Tamil movies Vaan and Hey Sinamika. Vaan will have Kriti Kharbanda in the female lead, while Aditi Rao Hydari will be romancing the actor in Hey Sinamika.