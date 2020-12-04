Dulquer Salmaan To Star Opposite Pooja Hegde In Hanu Raghavapudi’s Period Drama?
It was on Dulquer Salmaan's 34th birthday on July 28, 2020, when Hanu Raghavapudi announced the south heartthrob's inclusion in his upcoming period drama. A poster of the same was dropped on the special occasion, which revealed that the actor will be playing the role of Lieutenant Ram, an Army officer.
In the poster, a silhouette of Dulquer holding a gun was seen, below which an injured man held a woman's hand.
With several wondering the person behind the beautiful hands, many speculated that Pooja Hegde might star opposite the Mahanati actor.
Pooja Hegde Opposite Dulquer?
Well now, if reports are to be believed, the actress' inclusion in the film is almost confirmed, and the makers will announce the same very soon. It is said that the diva was impressed with the storyline narrated to her during the lockdown and had expressed her happiness to join the team then. Reportedly, the makers were waiting for her to return to Hyderabad so that she signs on the dotted line. Let us tell you that Pooja Hegde is currently in the city of Nawabs and is busy shooting for her upcoming film with Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam.
Dulquer’s Second Venture After Mahanati
With the rumours going rife, fans and followers of the duo are highly elated and are eager to see them romance on the big screen. It is to be noted, that the yet-to-be-titled film of Hanu Raghavapudi is Dulquer Salmaan's second venture in Tollywood after National Award-winning film Mahanati (in Telugu category).
Dulquer Salmaan’s Upcoming Projects
Talking about Dulquer's upcoming projects, the actor has exciting roles up his sleeve. He will next be seen in Srinath Rajendran-Vini Vishwa Lal's Malayalam crime thriller Kurup. He is also a part of Tamil films Vaan directed by RA Karthik and choreographer Brinda's directorial debut film Hey Sinamika.
