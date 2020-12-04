Dulquer Salmaan To Star Opposite Pooja Hegde In Hanu Raghavapudi’s Period Drama?

Pooja Hegde Opposite Dulquer?

Well now, if reports are to be believed, the actress' inclusion in the film is almost confirmed, and the makers will announce the same very soon. It is said that the diva was impressed with the storyline narrated to her during the lockdown and had expressed her happiness to join the team then. Reportedly, the makers were waiting for her to return to Hyderabad so that she signs on the dotted line. Let us tell you that Pooja Hegde is currently in the city of Nawabs and is busy shooting for her upcoming film with Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam.

Dulquer’s Second Venture After Mahanati

With the rumours going rife, fans and followers of the duo are highly elated and are eager to see them romance on the big screen. It is to be noted, that the yet-to-be-titled film of Hanu Raghavapudi is Dulquer Salmaan's second venture in Tollywood after National Award-winning film Mahanati (in Telugu category).

Dulquer Salmaan’s Upcoming Projects

Talking about Dulquer's upcoming projects, the actor has exciting roles up his sleeve. He will next be seen in Srinath Rajendran-Vini Vishwa Lal's Malayalam crime thriller Kurup. He is also a part of Tamil films Vaan directed by RA Karthik and choreographer Brinda's directorial debut film Hey Sinamika.