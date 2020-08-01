Eid Al-Adha 2020: From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebs Share Bakrid Wishes

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of universal brotherhood! May this joyous occasion bring all of us together during these troubled times and instill in us, hope for a new beginning #EidMubarak."

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a photo of himself donning a topi while greeting his fans as per Islamic tradition, and wrote, "#EidMubarak Wishing a Joyous, Healthy & Peaceful #Bakrid to All. This #EidulAdha2020 let's spread Love, Laughter and Stay Safe!"

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal shared her picture in salwar kameez and wished fans by simply saying, "#EidMubarak."

Kona Venkat

Filmmaker Kona Venkat greeted fans with a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all my dear Muslim friends !!"

Radikaa Sarathkumar

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all my friends."

Varun Tej Konidela

Varun Tej Konidela greeted his fans by writing, "#EidMubarak," on Twitter.