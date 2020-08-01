Eid Al-Adha 2020: From Mahesh Babu To Chiranjeevi, Tollywood Celebs Share Bakrid Wishes
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Muslims across the world are celebrating Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid today (August 1). Today, Muslim devotees will visit mosques and offer prayers to make the second most important Islamic festival even more memorable.
During these tough times, devotees seek blessings from Allah (Almighty) for something good to happen in the world. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, many celebrities from Tollywood have wished their fans. Let's have a look:
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of universal brotherhood! May this joyous occasion bring all of us together during these troubled times and instill in us, hope for a new beginning #EidMubarak."
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a photo of himself donning a topi while greeting his fans as per Islamic tradition, and wrote, "#EidMubarak Wishing a Joyous, Healthy & Peaceful #Bakrid to All. This #EidulAdha2020 let's spread Love, Laughter and Stay Safe!"
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal shared her picture in salwar kameez and wished fans by simply saying, "#EidMubarak."
Kona Venkat
Filmmaker Kona Venkat greeted fans with a message on Twitter. He wrote, "Eid Mubarak to all my dear Muslim friends !!"
Radikaa Sarathkumar
Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted, "Eid Mubarak to all my friends."
Varun Tej Konidela
Varun Tej Konidela greeted his fans by writing, "#EidMubarak," on Twitter.
Eid Mubarak to everyone from our side!
