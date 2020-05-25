Eid Mubarak 2020: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi & Others Wish Fans On Eid-Al-Fitr

Today, the entire country is celebrating the last day of the holy month of Ramadan. Right from commoners to celebrities, people are not missing this any chance to say Eid Mubarak to everyone with love and blessings amid Novel Coronavirus lockdown.

For those who are unversed, Eid-Al-Fitr, popularly known as Eid, is an Arabic term which means the 'festival of breaking of the fast'. So, on the occasion of Eid 2020, Tollywood celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and others wished their fans, 'Eid Mubarak'.

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Wishing you all a very happy Eid Hugging face On this auspicious day, may the spirit of Eid bring peace, love and togetherness and give us strength to stand strong against all odds ! #EidMubarak."

Megastar Chiranjeevi tweeted, "Eid Mubarak!!అందరికి రంజాన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు! May this Eid bring great joy, happiness, peace and prosperity !"

Jr NTR wished on Eid 2020 by saying, "రంజాన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు. #EidMubarak everyone"

Allu Arjun tweeted, "May this beautiful day bring you immense happiness, peace & prosperity. Eid Mubarak!"

Nagarjuna Akkineni wrote, "May all of you be healthy and prosperous with the spirit of brotherhood and compassion!!"

Nidhhi Agerwal tweeted, "#EidMubarak to all of you! wishing everybody good health and peace of mind."

Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "On this joyous day of Eid-ul-Fitr I wish you all a very happy and prosperous Eid. #EidMubarak"

Sushanth tweeted, "#EidMubarak everyone! అందరికి రంజాన్ శుభాకాంక్షలు"

Nikhil Siddhartha wrote, "Eid Mubarak Doston.."

Keerthy Suresh posted a collage of her pictures on Instagram. She captioned the snap, "From Nyke & I to you and your family... Wishing everyone celebrating out there, Eid Mubarak 🌙 May happiness and prosperity come your way! #EidMubarak #Eid2020 #Eid"

