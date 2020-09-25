Exclusive: Anjali: It Was A Privilege For Me To Share Screen Space With Michael Madsen In Nishabdham

You have been in films since 2006, tell us how you feel when you look back at your career graph?

When I look back at my career, it is filled with hard work, luck, lots of ups and downs. It was not easy for me to sustain 13 long years in the south film industry and that too without a film background. So I can proudly say that I am a self-made star who is surviving for the past 13 years, while balancing ups and downs, trying to give good roles, and being a part of good movies. It's a mixed feeling. I feel blessed and also proud at the same time.

You are playing the role of a vigilant and stylish crime detective Maha in Nishabhdam. Tell us more about the traits of the character?

She is an officer in the Seattle Police Department, where she is investigating a case. And whatever u saw in the trailer, that's all we can say about her character as of now. But I would definitely say that she is bold, gutsy and a sincere investigating police officer.

How different is Maha from the other roles you have done previously?

Definitely, it is very different from the other roles that I have played in my career. It's the role of a cop with a modern personality. I have never played such a role in my career. I really wanted to take up the role when I was narrated about Maha because this was something I always wanted to try, something different from the typical ones. There comes a situation in life where you get a different role and you have to grab it. This one was such an opportunity.

What attracted you to Hemanth Madhukar's film Nishabdham

My role, because as I said I never did a role like Maha in my film career. And Nishabhdam's storyline is something that I loved. I personally love to watch thrillers and this is a pure thriller movie that I am doing for the first time in my career. The way he (Hemanth Madhukar) has written the characters and the screenplay, I think one will never want to say no to the movie.

In the trailer released recently, we couldn't see combination scenes of yours with R Madhavan. Does the omission has anything to do with a big twist in the plot?

(Laughs) I seriously can't explain that. It is knotted with the main script. But I can tell you that we all have great combination scenes with one another, which is worth a watch.

How was it sharing screen space with Anushka Shetty?

I had a great time working with Anushka. She is really positive and very friendly. We have a lot of combination scenes in the film. And the way our characters are described in the movie, it is fun to have that combination scenes. I really enjoyed working with her for those scenes and I was looking forward to its filming. I used to occasionally ask the director that when are we going to shoot those scenes. I really loved doing the movie especially because of those combinations.

We saw combination scenes of yours with Michael Madsen. How was it working with a popular Hollywood star?

I have major combination scenes with Michael Madsen. He is an extremely talented actor, I do not have to reiterate that. But working with him was a learning experience for me. The way he acts, the way he speaks in the scenes, and the way he delivers it is entirely different and I have never seen that style of working. It was new for me and I admired his way of work. It was a privilege for me to witness that and share screen space with such an actor.

Were you nervous working with him?

I was nervous in the beginning because I was not sure what kind of person he is. Generally, I need to have a comfort level while working together as it is not just one or day you are shooting for the film. I had many scenes with him and I really need that comfort with my co-star to deliver my best and luckily I got that from Michel Madsen. He treated me like a kid and would call me ‘where is that little girl' (laughs). I really had fun working with him.

Earlier, Nishabdham was scheduled for a theatrical release. Even when the trailer was released, many opined that it should have gone for a release at the theatres. What's your opinion about it?

Ultimately, we have made this film for the audience to come to theatres and watch it and if that's not possible, we can surely go to their homes and can make them watch the movie (laughs). Well, if you are keeping a thriller away from the audience for a year, it will only stale. So I think it was a wise decision for us to opt for the OTT release. We really can't wait for the audience to watch Nishabdham.