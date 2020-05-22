EXCLUSIVE! Digangana Suryavanshi: ‘COVID-19 Is Here To Stay, We Don’t Have Enough Doctors’

Digangana On Self-Dependency

Digangana Suryavanshi thinks that the masses need to take strict precautionary measures and try their best to be self-dependent, and to not depend on the government. She says, "We don't want people to be careless and think that the government will take care of everything. Sure, the government may take care of the people. But the government cannot produce doctors. One doctor cannot take care of thousands of patients. And nobody would want to be one of those thousand people."

Digangana On Dangerous Situation In Future

The actress seems to be completely aware of the dangerous situation. She says, "People should understand the gravity of this situation and start being cautious! I'm not sure how long the lockdown will persist but I know that the virus is here to stay for a long time. So, I want people to understand this situation and to take strict precautionary measures! Because we don't have enough doctors. And we don't want it to come to a point where the doctors have to choose between who they want to save."

Digangana On Creativity

Digangana Suryanvashi is enjoying her quarantine period at home by exploring her creative side. She follows her hobby of sketching and painting at home. She has shared some of her work on Instagram and it's amazing!

Future Projects

Digangana Suryavanshi will next be seen in Telugu films like Valayam and Seetimaarr. The films were supposed to release in 2020 and it has been postponed due to the lockdown. She was last seen in the 2019 Tamil film Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, opposite Harish Kalyan.