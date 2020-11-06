EXCLUSIVE! Kajal Aggarwal On Being Called Mrs Kitchlu: I Love The Sound Of It

Amid this pandemic, people have learnt the importance of hygiene in their lives. Has ‘maintaining hygiene’ changed in your life during the pandemic?

Yes, of course! Hygiene was always a big priority for me, but the pandemic has totally changed my approach towards things. I just feel like a small little virus could create such major havoc in all our lives. Now, more than ever, we need to be super cautious and super careful with our hygiene standards and sanitization practices. As a society, we need to understand that each other's well-being depends upon each person. We need to make this as a normal practice. Cleanliness has to become a way of life for us and we need to understand the importance of this.

How was the experience of getting married amidst the Coronavirus pandemic? What kind of precautions did you take during the wedding?

The experience was great! I am really happy that I'm married. But having said that, it was very difficult. It was definitely a challenge. We took a lot of precautions. We got all our guests tested, we created a bubble and we sanitised every surface. Nature Protect brand that I endorse was of major help to us. We ensured that every room for the guests with every hamper, contain the product. I also ensured that all of us kept sanitising, wearing masks and social distancing was practised, especially when guests were seated for dinner. On a table of 12, we ensured only 6 people sat by keeping one seat empty between two people. And, we just tried our level best to make sure even the vendors, the security, the staff and the service people, everyone was tested and everyone wore masks. All the material things that were around us, was constantly sprayed with spray on.

Your picture with Gautam from the engagement ceremony in which both of you are wearing masks, went viral on social media. Fans just loved your cute pose in the picture. What do you have to say about the response?

I don't know about the response, because I don't spend so much time reading comments and checking out the response that it has. But the thought behind the picture was the situation of that time. I got engaged in June, which was bang in the middle of the pandemic. We were not allowed to step out of our homes. So, we took special permission to go to each other's houses to exchange rings. We did it only with our immediate parents and siblings. We didn't have an engagement party, as it was literally in the crux of things. I actually got engaged on my birthday (June 19). We just ensured that we took immense care. Even the clothes that we wore, were sanitised with proper sanitization method by the designers. Everything that we ordered, in terms of celebratory requirement such as food, sweets were arranged as per absolute safety protocol. We were very careful with every minor detail.

How does it feel being Mrs Kitchlu?

Wonderful, but I am still acclimatising. I am getting used to being called Mrs Kitchlu. Although, I love the sound of it. It's a whole new phase of my life and I am still adapting.

People often think that actresses will quit working or take up less work after marriage. What is your opinion on the same?

I think people need to change their perspective on this subject as well. Like I was emphasizing in my letter about various other subjects. I don't believe in this particular approach. I feel like, if you worked all your life to get to a certain level, you need to maintain that. This is my identity and I would like to continue this. It's my discretion when I want to do what. So, I feel like I am going to continue my discretionary powers over this, and will not allow other people's opinions to dictate how I live.

As per reports, you will join the shoot of Acharya this month. So how is it working with the Megastar and are you excited to share screen space with him again?

I worked with Chiranjeevi sir before. We did Khaidi No. 150. I am looking forward to working with him again. But I am going to start Hey Sinamika immediately post Diwali.

Lastly, what tips you would like to share about hygiene with your fans?

Please clean your surfaces, clean your touchpoints. Keep cleaning your hands again and again. Just be cautious and careful about your environment and your surroundings.