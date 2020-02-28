EXCLUSIVE: Was Deepika Padukone Approached For Prabhas Starrer By Nag Ashwin?

Ever since Nag Ashwin announced his next with Prabhas, everyone has been curious to know the other details about the project. Just the other day, the Mahanati filmmaker took to Twitter and revealed that his film will go on floors by the end of this year and will arrive in theatres by the end of 2021. Apart from that, the makers haven't divulged any information about the untitled project as yet.

However, we have got some exclusive dope just for you guys and we are pretty sure it will send you in a tizzy. So while Prabhas has already signed on the dotted line, Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, was approached by Nag Ashwin for the role of the female lead. Now we don't know what happened between the two parties but Ashwin is definitely keen on working with Bollywood heroines, especially the Piku actress.

We say so because even during Mahanati, reports were doing the rounds that Nag Ashwin was considering Deepika and Priyanka Chopra for the film. Of course, Keerthy Suresh finally bagged the coveted project. But its quite evident that the talented filmmaker would love to collaborate with Dippy sooner than later.

Anyway, coming back to Prabhas starrer, the film is being bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt's production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Apparently, Dutt had first narrated the film to superstar Chiranjeevi. But he recommended Prabhas as he felt the Baahubali hero was the perfect choice for the project. The Saaho star was touched by Chiranjeevi's sweet gesture and out of sheer respect for him, he immediately said yes to Nag Ashwin.

Talking about Deepika, she was last seen in Chhapaak which released on January 10. For those unaware, the 34-year-old made her acting debut with the Kannada film Aishwarya back in 2006. And then in 2014, she made her Tamil debut with Rajinikanth starrer Kochadaiiyaan. Guess its time for Ranveer Singh's wifey to make her Telugu debut, no?

