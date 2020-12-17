F3 Movie Launched With Pooja Ceremony; Filming To Start From December 23

Here's big news. The highly awaited sequel of F2: Fun and Frustration titled F3 has been officially launched. A couple of days after one of the lead actors Venkatesh Daggubati's 60th birthday when the teaser poster of F3 was unveiled, the makers today launched the film with a pooja ceremony.

The auspicious ceremony attended by Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia, Dil Raju and Anil Ravipudi was held today (December 17, 2020) in Hyderabad. Renowned Tollywood producer Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot of F3.

Sharing a few pictures from the event, the official tweet of the film's production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations read, "#F3 Movie Launched. Regular shoot starts from 23rd December. Get ready to rib tickling comedy and a lot of entertainment. A lot more fun and frustration is in store."

#F3Movie launched. Regular shoot starts from 23rd December



Get ready for rib tickling comedy and a lot of entertainment 🔥



On the other hand, Varun Tej shared the same pictures and tweeted, "And the madness begins again #F3. Need all your love."

As per reports, the sequel of the 2019 film will revolve around Venky (Venkatesh) and Varun's (Varun Tej) greed for money, which is contrasting to F2 that dealt with the story of the duo and their wives. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, beautiful actress Mehreen Pirzada will also play a key role in the film. On the other hand, renowned music composer Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the highly anticipated film.

