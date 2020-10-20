Fighter: Suniel Shetty To Play Vijay Deverakonda’s Father In Puri Jagannadh’s Next?

Puri Jagannadh's next directorial venture with Vijay Deverakonda which tentatively titled as Fighter is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the film was announced, the makers are not leaving any chance to keep fans updated about the development. Amidst all, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that Suniel Shetty has been approached to play Vijay Deverakonda's father in Fighter.

A source close to the development informed the portal that Puri Jagannadh approached the Pailwaan actor for the role as he has enough prominence to do that. It would be a treat to see Suniel Shetty again on the silver screen. However, the makers have not yet confirmed about the same.

Talking about the film, it also stars Ananya Panday as the female lead. Puri Jagannadh has already shot 40 per cent portion including some high-octane action sequences in Mumbai. If reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to resume shooting in Bangkok from November with Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.

Produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects respectively, Fighter also stars Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The pan-India project will be shot in Telugu and Hindi simultaneously. It will reportedly be dubbed and released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

