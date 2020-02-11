Filmmaker Vetrimaran To Team Up With Jr NTR For His Telugu Debut?

Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaran has dished out many amazing films in the past and now the ace director is finally planning to enter the Telugu film industry. Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer Asuran was his last directorial venture and the movie impressed the critics and the audience alike. The action-drama swept away many awards as well.

After carving his niche in the Tamil cinema, Vetrimaran is now ready to storm the Telugu industry. As per the grapevine, the National Award-winning director is in talks with JR NTR for his Telugu film. Recently, Vetrimaran met the talented actor and discussed his project. And we hear a full-fledged narration will happen pretty soon.

If everything falls into place then Jr NTR will probably play the lead in Vetrimaran's first Telugu venture. But if that happens then we are pretty sure their movie won't come out this year as Jr NTR is currently busy with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. Initially, the period action-drama was supposed to release this year on July 30. But now that RRR has been pushed to next year, the 36-year-old star will be pretty much busy the whole year with Rajamouli's project.

While we don't know how true this piece of information is but we would be happy if Vetrimaran and Jr NTR came together for a film. After all, when two talented people join hands, magic is bound to happen. And in this case, it will happen on 70 mm. Don't you guys agree?

Anyway, coming back to Jr NTR and his much-awaited film RRR, the movie also features Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles. Made on a reported budget of Rs 350 to 400 crores, RRR is based in the pre-independence era and hence a lot of research was done before the film actually went on floors in November last year. Though Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay have already started filming, Alia Bhatt is yet to join the cast.

