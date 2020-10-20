First Look Of Jr NTR As Komaram Bheem From RRR To Be Out On October 22

SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films of all time. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the first look of Ram Charan, and now, they are all set to release the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

The makers took to the official handle of RRR and shared, "#RamarajuForBheem at 11 AM on October 22nd 🔥🌊 Bheem Arrives in 2 Days... ✊🏻 @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie #RRRMovie."

RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

