    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      First Look Of Jr NTR As Komaram Bheem From RRR To Be Out On October 22

      By
      |

      SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films of all time. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the first look of Ram Charan, and now, they are all set to release the first look of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem.

      Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem from RRR

      The makers took to the official handle of RRR and shared, "#RamarajuForBheem at 11 AM on October 22nd 🔥🌊 Bheem Arrives in 2 Days... ✊🏻 @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie #RRRMovie."

      See tweet

      RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

      The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

      Also Read : RRR's Digital & Satellite Rights Sold For A Whopping Rs 200 Crore To Disney+ Hotstar And Star Maa

      The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

      Also Read : RRR Team To Unveil First Look Motion Poster Of Jr NTR As Komaram Bheem On October 22?

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X