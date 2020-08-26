Ganesh Festival 2020: Jai Jai Ganesha From Jai Chiranjeeva Is A Perfect Treat To The Ears!

Today, (27 August 2020) marks the sixth day of the Ganesh Festival 2020. Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit the world, the energy and josh of the people during the Ganesh Chavithi has not been hampered and is as high as ever.

Many who are confined within their homes during this tough time might surely be missing the big gala of the year with mammoth idols, numerous pandals, poojas and the togetherness with the whole family, thanks to the 'new-normal' during the COVID-19 period. Well, worry not, as we are here to cheer you up with our daily dose of Ganesh festival songs, that will indeed bring a smile to your face and also make you dance like a pro, even if you are not one!

Today's song 'Jai Jai Ganesha' from Jai Chiranjeeva is a complete treat for those who would love to shake a leg during the festive season. The peppy song featuring Chiranjeevi and Sameera Reddy is a perfect blend of high-spiritedness and reverence. The Megastar's dancing prowess and the catchy lyrics is what makes the track special and different from the others. The music for the film, directed by K Vijaya Bhaskar has been composed by Mani Sharma.

The song is all about the divine presence and seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and God of wisdom. 'Jai Jai Ganesha' from the 2005 action film has been crooned by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and is considered as one of the irreplaceable songs of the Ganesh festival in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Interestingly, the film has been dubbed in Hindi and Tamil with the titles Bajrang and Deva respectively.

Well, what do you think about 'Jai Jai Ganesha'? Do let us know in the comments section!

