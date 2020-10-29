Gatham: Amazon Prime Video Unveils Poster Of The Upcoming Telugu Thriller

Amazon Prime Video recently unveiled an intriguing poster of the upcoming Telugu spine-chilling thriller Gatham. The psychological thriller is made by a group of US-based students and IT professionals - all in their late 20s.

Written and directed by Kiran, the film is jointly produced by Offbeat Films & S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media, and stars Bhargava Poludasu, Rakesh Galebhe & Poojitha Kuraparthi.

Prime members in Indian and across 200 countries and territories can stream Gatham starting November 6, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read : Confirmed! Nishabdham Starring Anushka Shetty Is Releasing On Amazon Prime On October 2!