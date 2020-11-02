Gatham Director Kiran Reddy Shares His Inspiring Film Journey

Director Kiran Reddy's film Gatham is all set to release this week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The highly awaited thriller stars Rakesh Galebhe, Bhargava Poludasu, Poojitha Kuraparthi, Lakshmi Bharadwaj, and is jointly produced by Offbeat Films and S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media.

Sharing his joy of creating the film with a group of US-based students and IT professionals, Kiran says, "We were a group of passionate film lovers, at least me and my friend Harsha. We were always into short film making. But we never thought we could make a movie on this scale in such less time. The reason being, we were always committed to our careers and family responsibilities."

The director further added that his family was very supportive that helped him in his journey of filmmaking. He added, "But eventually we figured out that our families were always supportive, they tried to push us always to achieve what we dreamt for. So that made our jobs easier and eventually all of us stepped into this job of filmmaking."

The undying passion for films has led to the creation of Gatham today. Kiran along with his team has worked day in and day out on a shoestring budget to make this fiction film a reality.

Set against the backdrop of Lake Tahoe, Gatham centres on a person who forgets his past after waking up from a coma and his struggles to know about himself lead him to unravel several unexpected and horrifying adventures in his life. The psychological thriller premieres exclusively on November 6 on Amazon Prime Video.

