Gatham Trailer Featuring Rakesh Galebhe And Poojitha Kuraparthi Is Intriguing

Amazon Prime Video today took to their social media handle to drop the intriguing trailer of Gatham. In the trailer, a young couple on a road trip find their car stalled in the middle of a snowy forest. A stranger offers help and the situation soon turns for the worse and things start getting weird and spiral out of control. What follows after this is a whirlwind of a journey keeping the audiences at the edge of their seats.

Directed by Kiran Reddy, the Telugu thriller stars Rakesh Galebhe, Bhargava Poludasu, Poojitha Kuraparthi, Lakshmi Bharadwaj and is jointly produced by Offbeat films and S Originals, in association with Mango Mass Media. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Gatham starting November 6, 2020, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video

Set against the backdrop of Lake Tahoe, Gatham centres on a person who forgets his past after waking up from a coma and his struggles to know about himself lead him to unravel several unexpected and horrifying adventures in his life.

Speaking about the interesting venture, Director Kiran Reddy Shares, "Filmmaking has always been my passion and I am keen to experiment and explore various formats. With Gatham, I wanted to take India's art of storytelling to the next level and introduce something unique for audiences. Gatham revolves around a very interesting plot questioning 'what if life restarts?' I am elated that the film will now be available for viewing across the world on Amazon Prime Video."

