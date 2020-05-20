Genelia D'Souza To Make A Comeback In Tollywood With Chiranjeevi’s Lucifer Remake

Back in 2006, Genelia D'Souza's portrayal as Madhumati in Allu Arjun's Happy had created a buzz among the audience. Her acting tactics were highly appreciated by the people, which eventually made her one of the favourites of the Telugu audience. The actress, who was last seen in Tollywood in the 2012 movie Naa Ishtam alongside Rana Daggubati, is all set to make a comeback in the Telugu film industry.

As per reports, the actress has been approached by the makers of Telugu Lucifer. It is said that the actress has given her nod to the makers to essay the lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam movie, Lucifer. If everything goes as per plan, Genelia will reprise the role of Manju Warrier from the Malayalam political drama. It is to be noted that Manju had essayed the role of the antagonist's wife and a mother of a teenager. The character played by the Malayalam actress was quite challenging, and indeed created an impression on the audience. Well, we are excited to see Chiranjeevi and Genelia on the screen for the first time. However, the makers have not yet confirmed her inclusion in the highly-anticipated project yet.

Talking about Lucifer's remake, the movie will mark the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi with Saaho director Sujeeth. Megastar will be seen reprising Mohanlal's character from the original movie. As per reports, the director has completed the script of the film, which will go on floors once Chiranjeevi's ongoing project, Acharya wraps up. There are also rumours of Pawan Kalyan and Ram Charan's inclusion in the movie, which is bankrolled by Konidela Productions.

The 2019 movie Lucifer, is the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. The much-hyped movie, bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas turned out to be one of the top-grossing Malayalam films of the year.

