    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Get Well Soon Big B! Pawan Kalyan Pens Special Note For Amitabh Bachchan

      July 11 was indeed a shocking day for the entire film industry, as Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. They both are currently admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Apart from the father-son duo, Big B's daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for COVID-19 on July 12 (Sunday). They have been quarantined at home and BMC has sealed all Bachchan family's homes in Mumbai.

      Pawan Kalyan and Amitabh Bachchan

      After the news came out, many celebrities like Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and others prayed for Big B and family's speedy recovery. Recently, Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan also expressed his concern for Amitabh Bachchan's health and admitted being his big fan.

      Pawan Kalyan's Concern For Big B

      The Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan penned a special note for Big B on Twitter. Pawan Kalyan wrote, "To my beloved and respected Sri Amitabh Bachchan ji, I still remember, so vividly, when my entire family including my mother & father prayed for your well-being, when you got injured in ‘Coolie Shoot.' Always you invoke such tremendous amount of love, loyalty & affection from all ages."

      Here’s Why Pawan Kalyan Loves Amitabh Bachchan

      Pawan Kalyan also expressed his concern over Abhishek Bachchan's health and said that it gave him immense pain after he learnt about Abhishek. Pawan further wrote, "We love you not only ‘cause your talent but also for your fighting-spirit, simplicity and humbleness. It gave me immense pain, when I got to know that you & Abhishek ji have tested positive for corona. May ‘Lord Dhanvanthri' bless you & Abhishek ji with his healing energies and looking forward to see you both in good health. Your fan & admirer Pawan Kalyan."

      Bachchan Family's Health Update

      As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are fine and have been kept under observation in the hospital. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and baby Aaradhya are in home isolation. Thankfully, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda tested negative for COVID-19. Fans and people from the industry are praying for their speedy recovery.

      Future Project

      On a related note, Pawan Kalyan is all set to make his comeback in Telugu films with Venu Sriram's directorial venture, Vakeel Saab. It is the remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Hindi film, Pink and is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

