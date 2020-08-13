Good Luck Sakhi Teaser Featuring Keerthy Suresh And Aadhi Pinisetty To Be Out On August 15 At 10 AM!

Here's a good news for Keerthy Suresh fans, as their wait is finally going to be over! Wondering what we are talking about? Well, the highly-anticipated teaser of her next titled Good Luck Sakhi will be soon unveiled by the makers of the film. Yes, you read that right!

The makers of the sports rom-com took to their Twitter handle to announce the teaser release, which will happen on August 15 at 10 am, on the special occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Along with the new poster of the film, they tweeted, "What better day than the INDEPENDENCE DAY for this! Teaser of #GoodLuckSakhi will be out on August 15 at 10 AM #GoodLuckSakhiTeaser." Well, we will have to wait for 2 more days to witness the highly-talked about the teaser of the film. In the poster, one can see Keerthy Suresh in a rural avatar as she dances flaunting her captivating smile.

Good Luck Sakhi was officially announced on April 27, 2019. The film was shot in parts of Hyderabad, Telangana (Vikarabad) and Pune.

The star-studded cast of the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial will have talented actor Jagapati Babu essaying the role of Sakhi's (Keerthy Suresh) coach. Jointly produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri, Shravya Varma and Dil Raju (presenter), the film will have Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna playing key roles. The camera for the sports drama will be cranked by Chirantan Das, whereas Music is taken care of by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Nayanthara To Play Keerthy Suresh's Mother In Rajinikanth's Annaatthe?

Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot Soon? Is This The Reason Behind Rejecting Film Offers?