Hamsa Nandini On Coronavirus Pandemic: Hugs And Kisses Become Weapons

The rapid spread of Novel Coronavirus has affected many people's life in India as well as the world. Ever since the deadly COVID-19 started engulfing India, PM Narendra Modi declared a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to control the spread of the virus. Due to this, streets in many metropolitan cities in India are empty.

The Coronavirus pandemic has not only affected commoners, but also celebrities in India. Hamsa Nandini, who is seen shaking legs in many item numbers in Telugu movies, recently shared her thoughts on the lockdown. Taking to Instagram, Hamsa mentioned that hugs and kisses have suddenly become weapons.

She wrote, "We slept in one world and woke up in another. Suddenly flying on a jet plane is scary, Paris is no longer romantic, New York everyone sleeps, Mumbai is at a standstill. Suddenly hugs and kisses become weapons, not visiting Grand parents become act of love. So finally we realise power is not that valuable and money is not that powerful."

Well, the Coronavirus has indeed changed everything. Conferences have banned handshakes, temples changed their worship services and even politicians have changed the way of greeting. Many celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Anurag Kashyap, Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi and others, have come out and donated money to the daily wage workers who are most affected due to the nationwide lockdown.

Talking about Hamsa Nandini's work, she was last seen in Pantham which stars Gopichand and Mehreen Kaur Pirzada.