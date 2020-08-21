Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Awards, Recognitions And The Splendid Oscar Moment Of The Megastar!

1. Padma Bhushan

In the year 2006, Chiranjeevi was awarded with the third-highest civilian honour of India for his distinguished service in the field of films. He was awarded by the late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. Chiru was seen flaunting a wide smile as he received the honour from the Missile Man of India.

2. Filmfare Awards South

The Megastar has taken home the black lady for as many as nine times for his share of incredible work in the film industry, which includes seven Best Actor Awards, one Special Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Best Actor Awards were won by Chiru for his awe-inspiring performances in films like Subhalekha (1982), Vijetha (1985), Aapathbandavudu (1992), Mutamestri (1993), Sneham Kosam (1999), Indra (2002) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2005).

Chiranjeevi shared the Special Award at the Filmfare Awards South in the year 2011 with senior actress Jayasudha. The Special Achievement Award during the year 2007 saw him sharing the award with Malayalam actor Mammootty.

Interestingly, the actor was also nominated for the 1991 Filmfare Award's Best Actor category for the Bollywood film Pratibandh, but unfortunately couldn't bag the award.

3. Honorary Doctorate

Chiranjeevi was awarded with the honorary doctorate by Andhra Pradesh University in 2006, the same year when the Indian government honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. For the uninitiated, the degree is a doctorate or a master's degree which is awarded to people's exemplary contribution towards the society, including philanthropists, musicians, actors, politicians, authors and scientists.

4. Oscars And Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi's global fame was realized by many when he was made the Guest of Honour at the Academy Awards of 1987. With the recognition, he became the first South Indian actor to attend the Oscars. On a related note, he was about to star in the Hollywood film The Return Of The Thief Of Baghdad, but the film was dropped due to reasons unknown.

5. Nandi Awards

The actor was twice bestowed with the Nandi Award for the Best Actor category for Aapathbandavudu (1992) and Swayam Krushi (1987). The award recognizes excellence in Telugu film, theatre and television industry and is presented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.