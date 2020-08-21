Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi: Awards, Recognitions And The Splendid Oscar Moment Of The Megastar!
They say an actor should be the one who can melt your heart with their acting chops, inspire you with their incredible dialogues, and make you dance like a pro, even if you are not one. Chiranjeevi is indeed one of the perfect examples of how and what an actor should be, and it is the sole reason why the 64-year-old Chiru is still ruling the hearts of millions of Telugu audience. The Megastar has time and again proven his caliber, observation towards the evolving industry and growing with it, with his remarkable performances in films like Gharana Mogudu (1992), Indra (2002), Rudraveera (1988) and Khaidi No.150 (2017) among others.
Chiranjeevi has always been very close to his fans and followers. The whole new celebration of the fans after his recent debut on Twitter amid the COVID-19 lockdown is the proof. The Khaidi No. 150 actor is usually seen sharing his personal moments with family including his mother, wife and son Ram Charan on social media. As the fans across the world are celebrating the Megastar's 65th birthday, we are sure Chiru will have something to share on this special day through his social media handle.
As it's Chiranjeevi's birthday, let's take a look at a few awards and recognitions bestowed upon the phenomenal actor.
1. Padma Bhushan
In the year 2006, Chiranjeevi was awarded with the third-highest civilian honour of India for his distinguished service in the field of films. He was awarded by the late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam. Chiru was seen flaunting a wide smile as he received the honour from the Missile Man of India.
2. Filmfare Awards South
The Megastar has taken home the black lady for as many as nine times for his share of incredible work in the film industry, which includes seven Best Actor Awards, one Special Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award. The Best Actor Awards were won by Chiru for his awe-inspiring performances in films like Subhalekha (1982), Vijetha (1985), Aapathbandavudu (1992), Mutamestri (1993), Sneham Kosam (1999), Indra (2002) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2005).
Chiranjeevi shared the Special Award at the Filmfare Awards South in the year 2011 with senior actress Jayasudha. The Special Achievement Award during the year 2007 saw him sharing the award with Malayalam actor Mammootty.
Interestingly, the actor was also nominated for the 1991 Filmfare Award's Best Actor category for the Bollywood film Pratibandh, but unfortunately couldn't bag the award.
3. Honorary Doctorate
Chiranjeevi was awarded with the honorary doctorate by Andhra Pradesh University in 2006, the same year when the Indian government honoured him with the Padma Bhushan. For the uninitiated, the degree is a doctorate or a master's degree which is awarded to people's exemplary contribution towards the society, including philanthropists, musicians, actors, politicians, authors and scientists.
4. Oscars And Chiranjeevi
Chiranjeevi's global fame was realized by many when he was made the Guest of Honour at the Academy Awards of 1987. With the recognition, he became the first South Indian actor to attend the Oscars. On a related note, he was about to star in the Hollywood film The Return Of The Thief Of Baghdad, but the film was dropped due to reasons unknown.
5. Nandi Awards
The actor was twice bestowed with the Nandi Award for the Best Actor category for Aapathbandavudu (1992) and Swayam Krushi (1987). The award recognizes excellence in Telugu film, theatre and television industry and is presented by the Government of Andhra Pradesh.
