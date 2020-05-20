    For Quick Alerts
      Happy Birthday Jr NTR: Chiranjeevi, S Thaman, And Other Tollywood Celebs Wish The Young Tiger!

      The Young Tiger of Tollywood turned 37 today Jr NTR, is one of the most sought after actors of the town. His birthday has indeed become a gala for his fans, who wished their favourite actor and even trended his hashtag #HappyBrithdayNTR on social media. Furthermore, his birthday hashtag has become the fastest to reach 1 million, achieving the feat within 20 minutes. Along with the fans, several prominent celebrities too wished Jr NTR as he turned a year older.

      Here are a few glimpses of the wishes and love from the celebrities taking over the internet on the occasion!

      Jr NTR's career is filled with many remarkable roles which are very close to people's hearts. The grandson of legendary actor NT Rama Rao, didn't disappoint the audience with his unmatched performance on the big screen. Starting off his career with the 2001 film Student No.1, the actor broke records with his 2002 action drama Aadi, which became the highest-grossing Telugu film, back in the year. The actor has been a part of blockbusters like Ramayya Vasthavayya(2013), Temper (2015), Nanaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016), and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) among others in his 20-year-long career in Tollywood.

      Jr NTR has also proved his prowess as a dancer and has flaunted it in almost all his songs.

      Taking a look at his future projects, Jr NTR will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR alongside Ram Charan. He will be essaying the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad. He is also a part of #NTR30 directed by Trivikram Srinivas. He will also team up with KGF director Prashanth Neel for #NTR31. The Young Tiger will be learning the dance form Kuchipudi for the big project. The highly-anticipated movie will go on floors in 2021 and will reportedly have a pan-India release.

