Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: How The Superstar Became Game Changer Of The Decade At Box Office

1. Dookudu

The 2011 action-comedy film directed by Srinu Vaitla has been made on a budget of Rs 33 crore. The film features Mahesh in the role of an undercover cop Ajay, who is on a mission to seize a mafia with whom he has to settle personal scores. Dookudu turned out to be an all-time blockbuster at the theatres, becoming the first Rs 100 crore gross film in the Telugu film industry, and crossed one million mark in the USA in two days of the release breaking all the records. The movie featuring Samantha Akkineni, Prakash Raj, Sonu Sood and Brahmanandan collected Rs 59 crore at the box office.

2. Businessman

Businessman released in theatres and became one of the biggest hits of the year 2012. Mahesh's role as Vijay Surya in the Puri Jagannadh directorial garnered huge love and appreciation from the audiences. Featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Subbaraju in key roles, Businessman was made on a budget of Rs 38 crore and collected Rs 45 crore from the box office. The movie revolves around a young man who visits Mumbai with an aim to become a gangster, however his intentions are later shown as the other way around.

3. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu

The film directed by Srikanth Addala features an ensemble cast including Venkatesh Daggubati, Anjali, Samantha Akkineni, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles along with Mahesh Babu. The story of the film revolves around two brothers Chinnodu (Mahesh) and Peddodu (Venkatesh) and their love lives. Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is considered as one of the films that brought the trend of multi-starrer in Tollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 40 crore, the makers collected a whopping Rs 51 crore from the theatres for the film, which became a superhit.

4. 1- Nenokkadine

The psychological action-thriller starred Mahesh as Gautham, a rock musician with Schizophrenia. 1-Nenokkadine revolves around Gautham, who hallucinates a mysterious person, who he thinks has killed his parents. Made on a whopping amount of Rs 53 crore, the unconventional avatar of the actor from the 2014 film didn't impress the audience and his fans. The movie featuring Bollywood star Kriti Sanon in a lead role turned out to be a double disaster at the theatres and could only collect Rs 28.9 crore from the box office.

5. Aagadu

The year 2014 proved to be an unlucky year for Mahesh Babu, as he delivered yet another flop Aagadu. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the big-budget movie made with Rs 56 crore could only collect Rs 35 crore from its theatrical run. Featuring Mahesh Babu as ‘Encounter Shankar', the movie revolved around his transfer to a village, Bukkapatnam as the circle inspector of police, who is assigned with a task of halting a power plant construction undertaken by Damodar, essayed by Sonu Sood. Tamannaah Bhatia, Rajendra Prasad, Ashish Vidyarthi and Nassar essayed key roles in the movie.

6. Srimanthudu

After back to back flops, the Superstar aimed for a hit movie Srimanthudu, which when released, became an all time blockbuster and also took home a non-Baahubali record. Directed by Koratala Siva, the 2015 film recently clocked five years. The fans and followers of the actor and the film started trending hashtag #Srimanthudu, which eventually took the top spot on the list of trends. The Rs 59 crore budget movie collected a humongous Rs 84 crore from the theatres. Featuring Shruti Haasan, Jagapati Babu and Rajendra Prasad in key roles, the movie revolved around a young man who adopts a remote village named Devarakota, in order to improve infrastructure and the people's standard of living.

7. Brahmotsavam

After a short period of success, Mahesh Babu again tasted failure. The star-studded movie Brahmotsavam turned out to be a double disaster. The Rs 76 crore worth film could only garner Rs 35 crore. Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is considered to be one of the worst movies in Mahesh Babu's acting career. The 2016 action-drama featured Samantha Akkineni and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. The movie revolves around Babu (Mahesh) who deals with his love life and a marriage proposal brought by his close relative.

8. Spyder

Next year 2017 was also not kind to the Prince of Tollywood as his action-thriller Spyder, directed by AR Murugadoss became another disaster film in his career. Mahesh Babu is seen essaying the role of an Intelligence Bureau officer who is on a mission to save people of Hyderabad from a psychopath. The big-budget film of the year was bankrolled with Rs 120 crore, but unfortunately failed to make an impression among the audiences, hence collecting only Rs 62 crore from the theatres. Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah essayed pivotal roles in the movie.

9. Bharat Ane Nenu

The political action film can indeed be called a lucky charm for the actor, as his movies thereafter didn't fail at the theatres. The 2018 movie featuring Mahesh Babu as Bharath Ram, the Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh stuck the right chord becoming an above-average film. Bharat Ane Nenu revolved around the CM, an Oxford alumnus, who brings change into the corrupted system, that eventually erupts a good number of enemies and goons against him. Made with a budget of Rs 100 crore, the film garnered a good Rs 98 crore, suffering a minor loss. Kiara Advani played the lady love of Mahesh in the film.

10. Maharshi

The 2019 action-drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally opened to mixed reviews but turned out to be a hit at the theatres, made Rs 107 crore at the box office. Featuring Allari Naresh and Pooja Hegde in key roles, the film was made on a budget of Rs 98 crore. The film revolves around the CEO of a US-based company, who is unhappy to see the oppressed condition of the farmers, and eventually sets out to help them facing several challenges during the journey.

11. Sarileru Neekevvaru

The Mahesh Babu-starrer needs no introduction! The action film released in 2020 saw a face to face between the Superstar and his rival Allu Arjun who released his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo around the same time. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a blockbuster at the theatres and became the highest record-breaker in Mahesh's career, as the movie made Rs 145 crore at the box office. The Anil Ravipudi film revolves around an Army officer named Ajay Krishna, who steps into the shoes of his martyred colleague and arrives at the latter's native to fight for justice. Rashmika Mandanna essays a key role in the movie which was made on a budget of Rs 102 crore.