Happy Birthday PM Modi: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Wish Narendra Modi

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi who also has served as a politician wished Modi as he tweeted, "Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years!"

Pawan Kalyan

Actor and Jana Sena Party founder and leader Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Our Wholehearted Birthday Wishes!! from all of us. May our ‘Motherland Bharath' see it's true glory, as envisioned by Revolutionary Saint ‘Shri Aurobindo', under your charismatic, Inspiring & Dedicated Leadership."

Mahesh Babu

Wishing great health, happiness, and well-being, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always!"

Mohanlal

Sharing a throwback picture with Narendra Modi, Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi"