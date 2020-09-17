Happy Birthday PM Modi: Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Wish Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday today (September 17, 2020). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who is known as one of the most effective world leaders, thanks to the interactions on his social media accounts, which is credited for being on the top 10 list of the most followed person on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Interestingly, Modi is also the longest-serving Indian non-congress PM and the fourth longest-serving PM in the history of India.
Meanwhile, on the special day, birthday wishes are pouring in for Narendra Modi from different parts of the world. Celebrities from the film industry especially Tollywood wished the PM on the occasion.
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi who also has served as a politician wished Modi as he tweeted, "Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years!"
Pawan Kalyan
Actor and Jana Sena Party founder and leader Pawan Kalyan tweeted, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Our Wholehearted Birthday Wishes!! from all of us. May our ‘Motherland Bharath' see it's true glory, as envisioned by Revolutionary Saint ‘Shri Aurobindo', under your charismatic, Inspiring & Dedicated Leadership."
Mahesh Babu
Wishing great health, happiness, and well-being, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always!"
Mohanlal
Sharing a throwback picture with Narendra Modi, Mohanlal tweeted, "Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi"
