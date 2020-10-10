Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Here Are Reasons Why The Ace Filmmaker’s Movies Are Larger Than Life!

Emotions on fleek!

Be it action, fantasy, contemporary love story or period drama, the director knows to capture emotions to perfection. The way with which he delivers each and every essence of emotions through the characters of his films is remarkable. There are several examples to it including Anushka Shetty's Devasena in the Baahubali series and Sudeep's villainy role in the 2012 fantasy drama Eega.

Massive Growth Of Tollywood Market

Earlier during a media interaction, Mahesh Babu had said, "Today I am very proud that Telugu cinema has reached where it has right now post Baahubali, thanks to SS Rajamouli. We have immense respect. Our budgets have gone to another level, the production value has gone to another level. This has been my dream always that people should talk about Telugu cinema."

Well, what the Superstar has said is indeed true. If we check out a few films of the director ranging from the 2009 film Magadheera to his upcoming project RRR, a steep increase in budget is evident. The Ram Charan-Kajal Aggarwal film was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore, while Baahubali: The Beginning that features Prabhas-Anushka Shetty in lead roles was made on a budget of Rs 180 crore. His current venture RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is bankrolled with a super hefty amount of Rs 300-400 crore. Interestingly, these stepping stones of the director have played a major role in drastically extending the market of Tollywood that also helped the industry garner the attention of the worldwide audience.

Multi-starrer projects!

The Telugu audience has been less acquainted with multi-starrer films. Though a few directors tried to introduce the concept of multi-starrer through their films, unfortunately, failed to perform well at the theatres due to the adaptability factor of the audience, narrations and many a time the wrong combination of actors chosen for the film. However, Rajamouli was very lucky when it came to his multi-starrer Baahubali series.

Not just the Telugu audience, the film was highly appreciated by the worldwide audience. Interestingly, his upcoming film RRR which is also a multi-starrer film with inclusion of Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is one of the highly anticipated movies, which is awaited by many. Interestingly, during an event of RRR, the top Tollywood actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR had revealed that they accepted the offer only because it is a film directed by Rajamouli, who would leave no stone unturned to make the film a massive success.

Prabhas’ Big Journey!

Prabhas' film journey from a Tollywood actor to a pan-India star has not been a child's play. One cannot deny the fact that the director has played a major role in carving the actor into what he is today.

Fun fact: There are many people across the world who don't know the actual name of the Rebel Star and often refer him as Baahubali, thanks to the man behind the film SS Rajamouli. Well, the talented actor has a gamut of roles and thrilling projects up his sleeves including Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, Om Raut's Adipurush and Prabhas 21, which will also feature Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Deepika Padukone.

Box Office Collections Of SS Rajamouli Films

The success of a film is what pulls the audience to the theatres time and again to watch the content related to its cast and crew, and one such example is SS Rajamouli's back to back successful ventures. Taking a look at the collection acquired by a few of his films, Magadheera had garnered Rs 150 crore, Baahubali: The Beginning- Rs 650 crore, Baahubali: The Conclusion- Rs 1810 crore and Eega- Rs 125-130 crore.

Notably, Baahubali: The Conclusion tops the list of highest-grossing Telugu films followed by its prequel. Focusing on the Indian cinema as a whole, the sequel of the film also holds the second position after Aamir Khan's 2016 Bollywood film Dangal in the list of high-grossing Indian films.

With RRR made on a hefty budget, the audiences are expecting the film to break all records ever made in the history of India cinema. Well, we wish all success and a very happy birthday to the incredible filmmaker!