Happy Birthday Vennela Kishore: Mahesh Babu To Adivi Sesh; Tollywood Celebs Wish The Comedian

Mahesh Babu

"Happy birthday @vennelakishore!! Be as cheerful as you always are... Have a great one."

Adivi Sesh

"Many many happy returns of the day ra @vennelakishore You've been a dear friend, brother, counselor and your jokes are the reason I laugh so many times on a daily basis. #Musketeers lifeline ra nuvvu."

Sudheer Babu

"Happy Birthday Kaka @vennelakishore ... A throwback to your daredevil adventure If there are any left, I wish you keep your all other fears at bay from this birthday You can do this."

Anasuya Bharadwaj

"Happy birthday @vennelakishore Miss you."

Sushanth

"Happy Birthday Bose! Cheers to the moments! @vennelakishore."

Bellamkonda Sreenivas

"A very happy birthday @vennelakishore!! You've given us a lot of joy over the years! Wishing you the best in everything! Keep smiling!"

Lavanya Tripathi

"Happy birthday @vennelakishore garu! One of my favourite human beings."

Manchu Manoj

"Many many happy returns of the day chichaaa @vennelakishore 🎂😍🤗 Wishing you a very successful and happiest year ahead Love you loads chichaaaa Stay blessed #HappyBirthdayVennelaKishore."