Happy Birthday Vennela Kishore: Mahesh Babu To Adivi Sesh; Tollywood Celebs Wish The Comedian
Popular comedian Bokkala Kishore Kumar aka Vennela Kishore turned 40 today (September 19) and on this special occasion, the actor is celebrating birthday with his family members. After making a debut in 2005 with the film, Vennela, the comedian impressed everyone with his impeccable comic timing and amazing acting chops.
Vennela Kishore has worked in popular Telugu films like Goodachari, Geetha Govindam, Dookudu, Jaanu and so on. Hence, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, Tollywood celebs didn't miss any chance to wish the actor on his special day. Mahesh Babu, Adivi Sesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sushanth and many others wished the popular comedian on Twitter. Let's have a look.
Mahesh Babu
"Happy birthday @vennelakishore!! Be as cheerful as you always are... Have a great one."
Adivi Sesh
"Many many happy returns of the day ra @vennelakishore You've been a dear friend, brother, counselor and your jokes are the reason I laugh so many times on a daily basis. #Musketeers lifeline ra nuvvu."
Sudheer Babu
"Happy Birthday Kaka @vennelakishore ... A throwback to your daredevil adventure If there are any left, I wish you keep your all other fears at bay from this birthday You can do this."
Anasuya Bharadwaj
"Happy birthday @vennelakishore Miss you."
Sushanth
"Happy Birthday Bose! Cheers to the moments! @vennelakishore."
Bellamkonda Sreenivas
"A very happy birthday @vennelakishore!! You've given us a lot of joy over the years! Wishing you the best in everything! Keep smiling!"
Lavanya Tripathi
"Happy birthday @vennelakishore garu! One of my favourite human beings."
Manchu Manoj
"Many many happy returns of the day chichaaa @vennelakishore 🎂😍🤗 Wishing you a very successful and happiest year ahead Love you loads chichaaaa Stay blessed #HappyBirthdayVennelaKishore."
