Happy Friendship Day: 5 Telugu Songs On ‘Dosti’ You Must Dedicate To Your Bestie

Chotti Chotti Baatein – Maharshi

Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi's ‘Chotti Chotti Baatein' is one of the most famous friendship songs in Telugu. It has been picturised on Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Its peppy music and soothing voice of Devi Sri Prasad will make you dance on the beats with your bestie. It's a perfect song to dedicate to your friend.

Hushaaru Friendship Song – Hushaaru

‘Hushaaru Friendship Song' from the film Hushaaru is yet another suggestion for you. The film is a story of a group of friends who want to do something niche in life. The song will give you all the feelings of a perfect friendship track. It talks about how about how friendship is a gift and how friends prove to be each other's support in good, bad and fun times. You shouldn't miss this!

Dum Dare – Kirrak Party

‘Dum Dare' song from Kirrak Party is a tribute to true friendship. The song has been picturised on the lead actor of the film, Nikhil Siddhartha. It shows how a group of friends stay together and united in every situation during college life. ‘Dum Dare' song is highly relatable and recommended for you!

Trendu Maarina - Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Ram Pothineni's film Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi's song ‘Trendu Maarina' cherishes the moments which we celebrate with our friends, during our teenage days. The song shows all the fun activities that we miss after embracing maturity in life. Just dedicate it for your close friend!

O My Friend – Happy Days

Varun Sandesh and Tamannaah-starrer Happy Days is a movie based on the bond of friendship. The song ‘O My Friend' from the film gives the vibe of togetherness. It shows a group of friends going on a vacation and cherish each moment with joy. You can't give this a miss.