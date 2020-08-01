Happy Friendship Day: 5 Telugu Songs On ‘Dosti’ You Must Dedicate To Your Bestie
The lockdown due to the spread of Coronavirus may have affected all our plans for celebrating Friendship Day 2020. But all thanks to technology for keeping us in touch with our close friends and family members. In the era of technology, we can stay connected to our friends through various social media apps. However, the essence of meeting your group of friends on a tea stall is missing from this digital world.
This year's Friendship Day is not going to be as happening as it used to be in our lives, all thanks to Coronavirus! Due to the pandemic, the government has imposed restrictions over the gatherings of more than 5 people on streets or any public places. Hence, this International Friendship Day which falls on the first Sunday of August will probably be celebrated virtually. People can video call or post photos for their besties on Friendship Day.
But we have a more interesting suggestion for you guys! On the occasion of Friendship Day, why can't we dedicate a friendship song for our bestie? Well, we have brought to you 5 peppy Telugu songs for our readers, which you must dedicate to your bestie on this International Friendship Day 2020. Let's have a look:
Chotti Chotti Baatein – Maharshi
Mahesh Babu's film Maharshi's ‘Chotti Chotti Baatein' is one of the most famous friendship songs in Telugu. It has been picturised on Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh. Its peppy music and soothing voice of Devi Sri Prasad will make you dance on the beats with your bestie. It's a perfect song to dedicate to your friend.
Hushaaru Friendship Song – Hushaaru
‘Hushaaru Friendship Song' from the film Hushaaru is yet another suggestion for you. The film is a story of a group of friends who want to do something niche in life. The song will give you all the feelings of a perfect friendship track. It talks about how about how friendship is a gift and how friends prove to be each other's support in good, bad and fun times. You shouldn't miss this!
Dum Dare – Kirrak Party
‘Dum Dare' song from Kirrak Party is a tribute to true friendship. The song has been picturised on the lead actor of the film, Nikhil Siddhartha. It shows how a group of friends stay together and united in every situation during college life. ‘Dum Dare' song is highly relatable and recommended for you!
Trendu Maarina - Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi
Ram Pothineni's film Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi's song ‘Trendu Maarina' cherishes the moments which we celebrate with our friends, during our teenage days. The song shows all the fun activities that we miss after embracing maturity in life. Just dedicate it for your close friend!
O My Friend – Happy Days
Varun Sandesh and Tamannaah-starrer Happy Days is a movie based on the bond of friendship. The song ‘O My Friend' from the film gives the vibe of togetherness. It shows a group of friends going on a vacation and cherish each moment with joy. You can't give this a miss.
Happy Friendship Day to you all!
