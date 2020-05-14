    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Harish Shankar Reveals THE Reason Behind Excluding Bandla Ganesh In Gabbar Singh Anniversary Tweet

      Looks like the war of words between director and producer of the 2012 film Gabbar Singh is here to stay. Well, it all began with the eighth anniversary of Pawan Kalyan's Gabbar Singh, when director Harish Shankar penned a thank you note. Surprisingly he didn't mention the producer Bandla Ganesh's name in the note, which further irked the latter.

      harish shankar

      The apparently not-so-happy Bandla Ganesh, in a recent interview had made a controversial comment against Harish. He stated that Harish could only score hits with remakes and is a failure when it comes to original content. He also added that if Harish proves him wrong, Bandla would leave the industry, following the defeat. He also mentioned that it was him, who gave Gabbar Singh to the director which later changed his career.

      Well, Harish Shankar has responded to the sensational comments of the producer turned politician. In a recent interview, he said that he doesn't care about the allegations made by a less credible person. "If it was either Dil Raju, Mythri Naveen, or Allu Aravind, I would have thought that I made a mistake. But I will not consider him(Bandla Ganesh). Coming to remakes, I have only made 2 remakes from my overall 8 movies, and those two were super-hits. My three movies were blockbusters which were made from the original content. It's Pawan Kalyan garu who gave me Gabbar Singh and not him. In fact, it was Naga Babu who was the initial producer of the project, Bandla Ganesh joined Gabbar Singh in a later time."

      On a related note, the Power Star-starrer with Harish Shankar was confirmed recently. It was also revealed that the ace music composer Devi Sri Prasad will tune music for the film, which is tentatively titled PSPK 28. Interestingly, the trio had earlier worked together on Gabbar Singh. Malayalam actress Manasa Radhakrishnan is rumoured to have been approached by the makers to essay the female lead in the movie.

