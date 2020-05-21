Harish Shankar To Gear Up For A Multi-Starrer Post Pawan Kalyan’s PSPK28!

Of lately, we had reported about Harish Shankar's project with Pawan Kalyan tentatively titled PSPK28. The movie marks the second collaboration of the actor and the director after 8 years of Gabbar Singh. The project was recently confirmed by the director himself, who also revealed the inclusion of music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Now, as per the latest rumour, Harish will helm a multi-starrer after Pawan Kalyan's project. It is said that the script for the movie tentatively titled Daagudu Moothalu was already written back in 2017 after Allu Arjun's DJ was released, but due to various reasons the project didn't work out. As per reports, the multi-starrer project will go on floors once Harish is done with the Pawan Kalyan film.

Interestingly, production company, 14 Reels Plus is teaming up with the director, and we wonder if it has anything to with the multi-starrer movie. Well, we will have to wait longer to know more details about the projects. There are also rumours that Nithiin and Sai Tej might be roped in for the entertainer.

As of now, the director is waiting for Pawan Kalyan to finish two major projects, Venu Sriram's Vakeel Saab and Krish's Virupaksha. The Harish Shankar-Power Star movie will start rolling by mid-2021.

On a related note, there were rumours that PSPK 28 has been titled Ippude Modalaindi and will have Malayalam actress Manasa Radhakrishnan essaying the female lead. The Gabbar Singh director rubbished the rumour and revealed that the lead actress is yet to be finalized. Harish is currently working on the script and music of the film amid the lockdown. In a recent tweet, the director revealed the same while responding to a fan's query.

