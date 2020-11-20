Harsh Kanumilli Opens Up On Controversy Around Balakrishna Nandamuri Hitting Him During Sehari Event

Not too long ago, Balakrishna Nandamuri was caught in a controversy after he lost his cool and threw his cell phone during Sehari's first look event. Apparently, the actor was annoyed when his phone rang before unveiling the first look poster of the upcoming film. Balakrishna was said to have thrown his phone towards his personal assistant.

As per reports, during the first look event of Sehri, Balakrishna had hit the lead actor of the film Harsh Kanumilli on his hand, which caught the attention of the shutterbugs. A section of social media users had also slammed the senior actor for his disrespectful act towards the newbie. A few other netizens were also seen criticizing the act by uploading memes of the duo.

Well now, the young actor Harsh has opened up about the controversy defending Balakrishna Nandamuri. As per a few media reports, Balakrishna had hit him for using his left hand to hold the poster during the event which is considered inauspicious. As per Times of India, he was quoted as saying, "It was not actually a hit from Balakrishna Garu. I was trying to hold the poster with my left hand and he just doesn't want me to do so. Since it is my debut film as a hero, Balakrishna Garu believed that it is not auspicious to hold the poster with my left hand and hence he pushed my hand. It was not meant to be a harsh push and Balakrishna Garu is the sweetest person. He immediately agreed to attend the event as we approached him and we are grateful." Harsh also added that the memes being created by netizens about the same are hilarious.

On a related note, touted to be a romantic drama, Sehri is directed by Gangasagar Dwaraka and features Harsh Kanumilli and Simran Choudhary in the lead roles.

