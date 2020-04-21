Harshvardhan Rane Shares DIY Video Of Making Hand Sanitiser: Helping Someone For Smile Is Priceless

Harshvardhan Rane surprised netizens by posting a DIY video of making hand sanitizer at home and teaching others to do the same. Interestingly, the actor is now distributing those home-made hand sanitisers to people who come to him asking for them.

Sharing the IGTV video on Instagram, Harshvardhan Rane wrote, "Use #quarantine to help ❤️ Alcohol (70-99%) In addition to damaging the integrity of cellular walls, rubbing alcohol also denatures proteins, meaning it can also be used to kill viruses ?￰ﾟﾔﾫ on contact. - #quarantine mind is a calm antivirus workshop. #coronavirus" (sic)

Harshvardhan said, "Aisa maine socha hi nahi tha ki ek din main hand sanitiser banaunga (laughs). In any situation, I look at what I can do in the best of my capacity to make things better, not just for myself but for all the people around me. And in this crisis, one of the best ways to prevent yourself from contracting the virus is to use a hand sanitiser. So, I thought of making it at home. All you need is hydrogen peroxide, alcohol and glycerol in the right measurement which you can find on the WHO site."

Ahead of the lockdown, Harshvardhan Rane ordered the chemicals, funnels, measuring cups and bottles online and started making it and distributing it to maids, drivers and guards of his building. After a shortage of sanitisers hit the markets, he started giving them away to people living in his building. "Helping someone in exchange of a warm smile is priceless and very satisfying for me. I feel good that I'm somehow coming into use in this way. Somebody even said, 'iska name Harsh Chemicals rakh dijiye' (laughs)," Harshvardhan Rane said.

The actor feels that the world will bounce back after Coronavirus pandemic. Harshvardhan said, "The best way to beat any fear is to educate yourself, have awareness about things and look at the positive side of it. After every pandemic, the nation and its people emerge strong and in situations like this too, we all will bounce back stronger."

On a related note, Harshvardhan Rane's upcoming Telugu film, Brundavanamadi Andaridi is under production and it will release soon.