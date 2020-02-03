    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Has Allu Arjun Said Yes To AR Murugadoss' Next Film?

      By
      |

      Allu Arjun has just delivered a hit film in the form of Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which released on January 12. A success gathering was also arranged in Vizag and Tirupati where thousands of fans came just to see a glimpse of their favourite hero. Well, the talented actor will soon get busy filming for Sukumar's upcoming directorial venture which is said to titled AA 20.

      Allu Arjun

      The action-drama also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles is expected to go on floors pretty soon. Initially, Mahesh Babu was supposed to do the film, however, due to creative differences with the director, he opted out of the movie. And now Sukumar is helming the film with Allu in the lead.

      While we are waiting to see how this collaboration turns out, fans might soon see Allu teaming up with another maverick filmmaker. Yes, we are talking about AR Murugadoss. Reportedly, both the parties have been in talks for a while now and Murugadoss has even narrated the idea and the basic story of his next to the 37-year-old star.

      What's exciting is the fact that Allu seems interested and has asked the Ghajini director to give him a full-fledged narration. And if the actor likes it, he will definitely sign on the dotted line despite the fact that Murugadoss' latest outing Darbar has turned out to be a dud at the domestic box office. Now that indeed is good news, right guys?

      That's not all! Media reports also suggest that if things work out between the actor-director duo then Allu Arjun will start shooting for the AR Murugadoss project as soon as he wraps up shooting for Sukumar's film. Though rumours about them coming together for a film have been floating since last year, we think this time Allu Arjun will finally yes to the AR Murugadoss film.

      Allu Arjun To Take Up A Never-before-seen Avatar In AA 20?

      Allu Arjun Thanks Fans for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's Success

      Story first published: Monday, February 3, 2020, 19:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 3, 2020
      • Did Rashami Announce Her Break-up With Arhaan?
        Did Rashami Announce Her Break-up With Arhaan?
      • KJo On Sensitive Portrayal Of Religion In Takht
        KJo On Sensitive Portrayal Of Religion In Takht
      • Sara Was Hurt When She Was Trolled For Her Acting
        Sara Was Hurt When She Was Trolled For Her Acting
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X