HBD Anushka Shetty: 10 Candid Pictures Of The Beautiful Diva You Shouldn’t Miss!
South diva Anushka Shetty is truly an example of beauty with brains. She is not only stunning and charming by appearance, but the beautiful actress has time and again proved her worth in the industry with her mild-blowing performances in films too. Needless to say, Anushka has been setting new benchmarks with each of her films and is indeed one of the most talented actresses the south industry has today.
Shetty made her acting debut in Puri Jagannadh's 2005 film Super alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Later, the gorgeous diva was critically acclaimed for her performance as Jejamma in Arundhati. Her role as the warrior queen Devasena in Baahuabali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion gave the global audience a glimpse of her extraordinary talent. The actress was recently seen in Nishabdham, wherein she essayed the role of a mute woman.
As Anushka Shetty turns a year older, we take a look at 10 of the graceful actress' candid pictures that you might have missed!
Anushka And Karthi
Anushka Shetty with her Alex Pandian co-star Karthi. Don't they look lovely together?
Anushka And SS Rajamouli
A priceless candid picture of SS Rajamouli and Anushka Shetty!
Anushka And Nayanthara
When two Lady Superstars met each other!
Anushka And Prabhas
There is no denying the fact that we love Anushka and Prabhas together. Though they had slammed dating rumours on several occasions, the fans and followers of the duo can't get enough of them. Here's a BTS picture of the gorgeous actress with the Rebel Star from the sets of Baahubali.
Anushka's Childhood Picture
Anushka Shetty looks totally unrecognizable in this unseen picture from her childhood.
Anushka And Vikram
Anushka with her Deiva Thirumagal co-stars Vikram and Baby Sara during a promotional event
Anushka And Ramya Krishnan
Some serious discussion! Anushka and Ramya Krishnan on the sets of Baahubali.
Anushka's Nishabdham
Anushka Shetty cranking the camera on the sets of her recent venture Nishabdham.
Anushka With Mahesh Babu
Anushka Shetty snapped on the sets of Khaleja with Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas!
Anushka-Prabhas' Candid Picture
Recently, Anushka had revealed that this candid picture is from the sets of the duo's 2013 film Mirchi, and they were discussing the sequence. She had called the action-comedy 'a movie close to her heart'.
