HBD Mammootty: Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu And Director Mahi V Raghav Wish Mammukka On His Special Day!

Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to wish beloved Mammootty on his 69th birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Dear Mammukka! Proud to be your colleague in this wonderful industry. Your work over the years is a real treasure that movie lovers always relish & keep asking for more. May you continue to enthrall the audiences for many many years. Janmadinashamshakal (Happy Birthday)."

Interestingly, the two actors share the ‘Megastar' tag of their respective industries with Mammootty in Mollywood and Chiranjeevi in Tollywood. In the 2007 Filmfare Awards South, the duo was seen sharing the Special Achievement Award for their flawless performances in films.

Mahesh Babu

Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor Mahesh Babu shared a very special wish on the occasion and wrote, "Here's wishing one of the finest actors @mammukka sir a very Happy Birthday. Good health, peace and happiness always." Interestingly, the Superstar's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared screen-space with the Mollywood star in the 1999 film Ezhupunna Tharakan.

Mahi V Raghav

Sharing a picture of Mammootty from the 2019 biographical film Yatra, the director of the film Mahi V Raghav wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday @mammukka sir. Thanks for everything and after working with you, collaborating with actors will never be the same.. hope you go on to do another 100 movies :) stay blessed."

The film, based on former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh late YSR Reddy's padayatra, garnered huge appreciation from the audience.