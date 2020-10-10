HBD Rajamouli: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu And Ajay Devgn Wish The Director On His Birthday!

SS Rajamouli is ringing in his 47th birthday today and the fans of the ace filmmaker are trending quite a lot of hashtags to celebrate his big day. The director who is currently busy with his project RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, in lead roles is best-known for his grand films including the Baahubali series, which changed the way people looked at the Tollywood industry and grabbed the attention of the worldwide audience.

Interestingly, his film Baahubali: The Conclusion stands at 2nd position in the highest-grossing Indian films ever, a milestone never secured by a south film before.

Meanwhile, several celebrities of the entertainment industry have wished the ace filmmaker on his special day.

Jr NTR

Tollywood actor Jr NTR shared a picture of the duo and wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Love you."

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu, who will next be working with Rajamouli wrote, "Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always!"

Wishing @ssrajamouli garu a very happy birthday. May you continue to set the bar higher with your films!! Great health and happiness always! 😊🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 10, 2020

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, who is also a part of Rajamouli's RRR, shared a picture from the sets of the movie and tweeted, "Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It's been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir."

Many happy returns of the day dear Rajamouli Garu. It’s been an honour knowing you and working with you on RRR. Best wishes for always Sir 😊@ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/pu2MKg4IXq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 10, 2020

Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Here Are Reasons Why The Ace Filmmaker's Movies Are Larger Than Life!