HBD Tamannaah Bhatia: Samantha Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal And Others Wish The Diva!

Talented actress Tamannaah Bhatia is ringing in her 31st birthday today. The diva has a massive fan following, not only for her impeccable acting chops and dance numbers but also for her take on colourism. . For the unversed, Bhatia doesn't like people calling her 'milky beauty' and condemns the same.

Tamannaah, who made her acting debut at the age of 15 with the Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, has been ruling the entertainment realm, especially the south film industry for 15 years.

Well, on the special occasion of her big day, the character poster from her next Telugu film titled Seetimaarr has been released. The beautiful actress as Kabaddi coach Jwala Reddy looks indeed promising. Tamannaah will be paired opposite Gopichand in the highly awaited film, directed by Sampath Nandi. The fans and followers of the diva are highly elated with the first look poster, which is now going viral on social media with the hashtag #HBDTamannaahBhatia. The fans and celebrity friends of Tamannaah Bhatia can't keep calm as they wish the stunning actress a very happy birthday.

Samantha Akkineni Wishing Tamannaah on her birthday Samantha Akkineni wrote, "happy birthday Tamannaah..honest, grounded with the most beautiful heart..wishing you a wonderful year love." Interestingly, the F2 actress recently appeared in Samantha's celebrity talk show Sam Jam. Rakul Preet Singh Sharing a throwback picture with Tamannah, Rakul wrote, "Happppy bdayyy @tamannaahspeaks Happiness, love, laughter and green tea." Kajal Aggarwal Wishing her good friend on her 31st birthday, Kajal wrote, "Happiest birthday dear Tamannaah. Hope your day is as wonderful as you are! Stay blessed and have the best one yet. Wishing you love, health, contentment and lots of fab experiences." Shruti Haasan Calling Tamannaah an absolute favourite Shruti said, "May this and the years to come be filled with love and light and fun and magic. You deserve the world, you sweet sweet girl. Big hugs." Aishwarya Rajesh Talented actress Aishwarya Rajesh took to her social media handle to wish her co-star Tamannaah on her birthday and wrote, "Happie happie bday @tamannaahspeaks ..wishing u super duper years ahead."

