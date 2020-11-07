HBD Trivikram Srinivas: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Wish The Ace Filmmaker!

Trivikram Srinivas is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Popularly known as Maataala Maantrikudu (Wizard of words) among the Telugu audience, he is considered one of the most sought after directors of Tollywood.

Born as Akella Naga Srinivasa Sarma, Trivikram forayed into the entertainment field after procuring a master's degree in Nuclear Physics from the Andhra University with a gold medal. The life incidents of Trivikram Srinivas that led to his journey of becoming one of the top directors of the Telugu film industry is quite inspiring. The director kicked off his career as a teacher in a school. Later, he started writing stories for daily soaps, weekly and films. Gradually, he impressed several celebs in the industry with his writing skill that helped him during his journey to becoming a director.

Trivikram received critical acclamation with him debut film Nuvve Nuvve that starred Tharun and Shriya Saran in lead roles. His best films include Athadu, Julayi, Khaleja, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Atharinitiki Daaredi and the recently released Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo that turned Sankranti winner of 2020.

On the occasion of Trivikram's birthday, several fans and followers have been showering love on the popular director. Several celebs including Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Nithiin also wished him on his special day.

Sharing a picture from the location sets of his recent venture Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with Trivikram, Allu Arjun wrote, "MANY MANY HAPPY RETURNS OF THE DAY TRIVIKRAM GARU . WISH YOU A WONDERFUL DAY AND A BEAUTIFUL YEAR TO COME."

Superstar Mahesh Babu shared one of the BTS pictures from the sets of Trivikram's Khaleja and tweeted, "Happiest birthday Trivikram Srinivas! Wishing you immense happiness and success always!"

Happiest birthday Trivikram Srinivas! Wishing you immense happiness and success always! 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Lj0uM7IZgK — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 7, 2020

Nithiin took to his social media handle to share a priceless picture of the duo and tweeted, "Wishing my favorite director and my support system #Trivikram sir, a very Happy Birthday!! Have a rocking birthday sir! Love you."

Wishing my favorite director and my support system #Trivikram sir, a very Happy Birthday!!🥳🥳 Have a rocking birthday sir! Love you ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KLHvARgfog — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) November 7, 2020

Wishing happiness to the director, actress Nadiya wrote, "Wishing you a very happy bday #Trivikram sir Stay happy & to many more laughs."

Wishing you a very happy bday #Trivikram sir ♥️♥️Stay happy & to many more laughs 😇🤗 #HBDTrivikram #TrivikramSrinivas pic.twitter.com/WJORZ8l5yH — Actress Nadiya (@ActressNadiya) November 7, 2020

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Sushanth wished Trivikram with a BTS picture from the film sets and tweeted, "Wishing you a very Happy Birthday #Trivikram Sir! Thank you for all the learnings :) Have a wonderful year ahead!"

