HBD Virat Kohli: Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh, And Kiccha Sudeep Wish The World-Class Cricketer!

Virat Kohli, the current Indian Cricket Team captain turns 32 today. The cricketer best known for his world-class performance is also the captain of IPL (Indian Premier League) team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He is currently in Dubai alongside his beautiful actress-wife Anushka Sharma for the upcoming matches. His team will meet Sun Risers Hyderabad tomorrow (November 6, 2020) for the knock-out match.

On a related note, Virat Kohli and Anushka are expecting their first baby. The duo took to their social media handle recently to share the happy news with their followers with an adorable picture and wrote, "And then we were three."

As Virat Kohli celebrates his birthday, fans and followers of the handsome hunk of the Indian Cricket Team literally keep can't calm as they wish him a great year ahead. Tollywood celebs including Mahesh Babu, Rakul Preet Singh and Kiccha Sudeep also took to their respective social media handles to wish the celebrated cricketer.

Calling Virat one of his favourite cricketers, Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Wishing one of my favourite cricketers, @imVkohli a very happy birthday!! May you continue to set new records and make India proud😊 Rock On!!"

South diva Rakul Preet Singh thanked Virat Kohli for inspiring the nation and wrote, "Happppy happppy bdayyy captain @imVkohli! May you have a year full of numerous centuries and record breaking matches 😃😃 thnkuuu for inspiring the nation by being who you are 💪🏼 have a fab day."

Kiccha Sudeep best known for his roles in films like Pailwaan and Eega, wrote, "Wishing you greater success and goals @imVkohli You are an inspiration to many young talents out there. Bst wishes for the remaining matches at IPL. Happy returns... have a fab one.🤗."

Filmibeat wishes Virat Kohli a very happy birthday!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Keerthy Suresh To Join Mahesh Babu And Team In January 2021!

Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Mahesh Babu Starrer's Tamil Satellite Rights Sold For A Massive Amount!