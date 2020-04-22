    For Quick Alerts
      Here’s How Mahesh Babu’s Father Krishna Is Responsible For Venkatesh’s Success

      Mahesh Babu is the son of superstar Krishna and everyone knows how big his stardom is in the South film industry. The 75-year-old actor Krishna has delivered many blockbusters in his career with his amazing acting skills.

      Krishna and Venkatesh

      But on the other hand, Krishna is also known for indirectly making the career of popular actor Venkatesh's entry in the showbiz.

      Kaliyuga Pandavulu Was First Offered To Krishna

      Krishna was the first choice for K Raghuvendra Rao's 1986 Telugu film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu. Producer D Ramanaidu and director wanted the superstar to do the film, but, he didn't.

      Krishna’s Exit & Venkatesh’s Entry

      In an interview with The Asian Age, producer Suresh Babu spilled the beans about Venkatesh's entry and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's exit from the film. Suresh said, "We were supposed to make a film with Krishna garu, but he wanted us to produce it jointly with ASR Anjaneyulu garu. My father and director Raghavendra Rao did not agree to this, and decided to introduce Venky and the rest is history."

      Venkatesh Created Magic With His First Film Kaliyuga Pandavulu

      After Krishna's exit from the film, Venkatesh made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu. The film turned out to be a superhit at the box office. And it also stars Khushboo in the lead role.

      Venky’s Success Ride

      After Kaliyuga Pandavulu's success, Venkatesh never looked back as he gave back-to-back successful films in his more than three-decade-long career. His films like Kshana Kshanam, Swarnakamalam, Brahma Puthrudu, Raja, Prema and others did solid business at the box office.

      Venkatesh’s Skills & Public Image

      Venkatesh has played a variety of roles in his career. He has created a niche for himself with his amazing comic timing and performance in emotional scenes. He is one of the most loved Telugu actors by the family audience with zero negativity and very less haters.

      On a related note, Venkatesh was last seen in films like F2: Fun and Frustration and Venky Mama. Both the films did solid business at the box office, and his fans can't wait to see him more on the big screen.

      Also Read : Venky Mama: Mahesh Babu's Sweet Post On Naga Chaitanya And Venkatesh's Movie Goes Viral

      Read more about: venkatesh mahesh babu krishna
      Story first published: Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 18:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2020
