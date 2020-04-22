Here’s How Mahesh Babu’s Father Krishna Is Responsible For Venkatesh’s Success

Kaliyuga Pandavulu Was First Offered To Krishna

Krishna was the first choice for K Raghuvendra Rao's 1986 Telugu film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu. Producer D Ramanaidu and director wanted the superstar to do the film, but, he didn't.

Krishna’s Exit & Venkatesh’s Entry

In an interview with The Asian Age, producer Suresh Babu spilled the beans about Venkatesh's entry and Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's exit from the film. Suresh said, "We were supposed to make a film with Krishna garu, but he wanted us to produce it jointly with ASR Anjaneyulu garu. My father and director Raghavendra Rao did not agree to this, and decided to introduce Venky and the rest is history."

Venkatesh Created Magic With His First Film Kaliyuga Pandavulu

After Krishna's exit from the film, Venkatesh made his debut with Kaliyuga Pandavulu. The film turned out to be a superhit at the box office. And it also stars Khushboo in the lead role.

Venky’s Success Ride

After Kaliyuga Pandavulu's success, Venkatesh never looked back as he gave back-to-back successful films in his more than three-decade-long career. His films like Kshana Kshanam, Swarnakamalam, Brahma Puthrudu, Raja, Prema and others did solid business at the box office.

Venkatesh’s Skills & Public Image

Venkatesh has played a variety of roles in his career. He has created a niche for himself with his amazing comic timing and performance in emotional scenes. He is one of the most loved Telugu actors by the family audience with zero negativity and very less haters.