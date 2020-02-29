Here’s Why Allu Arjun Doesn’t Give Discount To His Father Allu Aravind

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly is one of the most bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. His last release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo which was produced by his father and ace producer Allu Aravind turned out to be the blockbuster at the box office.

The film has minted around Rs 160 crore worldwide. After Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's humungous success, Allu Arjun has been getting many film offers but the 37-year-old actor is thinking well before choosing any script. Amidst all, recently in an interview with Film Companion, Allu revealed that he doesn't give a discount to his father.

Being a part of the home production film, Allu Arjun was asked about the payment process which he gets from his father. The actor said, "He (Allu Aravind) is a smart producer. He is paying me before because once it gets a profit, I'll ask for more."

"We draw lines very well ever since we are working together. There is a market price and he pays me accordingly,"(sic) Allu added.

When asked about giving a discount in fees for working in the home production Geetha Arts, Allu Arjun said that he doesn't give a discount to his father as he never gives him a bonus. "I don't give a discount to my dad. He doesn't give me a bonus then why should I give him a discount."

"Mr Vasu plays a third person role between me and my father. He is a common man between both of us. He tells his expectation, I quote mine. After negotiation with him and dad, we come to the final conclusion," Allu Arjun said.

The Stylish star also confessed that he and his father don't talk to each other after two days of negotiation. He said, "We don't speak to each other much in those two days. But after two-three days, he comes and pat on me and says 'you are a hard bargainer'."

Speaking about choosing scripts, Allu Arjun said that he chooses films as per his priorities. "Before doing Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, I wanted to do an entertaining film. Hence, I did that. After that, I don't want to do an entertaining genre of the film. My priorities are right now is not to do an entertainer. I just want to keep challenging myself," Allu said.

Coming back to Allu Arjun's last release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film was released on January 12, 2020, on the occasion of Sankranti.