Here’s Why Rashmika Mandanna Said NO To Shahid Kapoor Starrer Hindi Remake Of Jersey

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses of Kannada, as well as the Telugu film industry. After giving back-to-back hits in regional cinema, she was offered to play the lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Jersey starring Nani. However, the Kannada beauty rejected the offer as she wants to work in more commercial films.

In an interview with IANS, Rashmika Mandanna said, "I am getting that opportunity because of the choices I have made till now. I don't think this choice is going to go bad. 'Jersey' needs a lot of you. It is almost realistic. Right now, only doing commercial films, I am going insane. Imagine doing something like 'Jersey' and not being able to pull it off."

"If I am a part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I will not accept any film to which I feel I can't give a lot to. Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the film's makers) deserve more. Someone who can give in energy," Rashmika Mandanna added.

After Rashmika Mandanna rejection, Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Jersey remake. The original version stars Shraddha Srinath in the female lead. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's last release, Bheeshma opposite Nithiin was a big hit at the box office. The film is said to be remade in Hindi by Karan Johar.

Also Read : Acharya: Rashmika Mandanna To Star Opposite Ram Charan In The Film?

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's next venture, she will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in AA20.