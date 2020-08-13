Here’s Why Tollywood Makers Should Opt For OTT Platforms Skipping Conventional Theatrical Release

The entire film industry came to a stand still after the nationwide lockdown was announced owing to COVID-19 in March. Though a few films and television industry have resumed their respective shoots, which they had kept on hold for more than five months, there are other industries like Tollywood that are still struggling to decide their fate.

A good number of big-budget movies were earlier scheduled to release and start shooting during this period by the makers, who were unaware of the Coronavirus pandemic coming in as a storm.

Tollywood films like V, Nishabdham, Miss India, Vakeel Saab and Acharya were a few of the many movies, that were expected to hit the theatres between the month of March and August. Though there were reports suggesting that Nani's V and Anushka Shetty-Madhavan's Nishabdham might get an OTT release, the makers of the films rubbished the rumour about the same.

With the theatres closed and the spike in positive cases in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the makers are left with no other option than to release the movies on OTT platforms or wait for an indefinite period until the theatres and multiplexes open. It is also to be noted that their opening will not bring any fortune to the makers, until and unless a huge audience rushes to the theatres to watch their films, especially in this situation, where there is a fear amongst the people regarding the deadly virus.

Notably, the audiences have switched to mini-screens and video streaming platforms to watch content (films, web series, documentaries) online. People have also fine-tuned themselves to the 'new normal' and have completely adapted to the recently discovered world.

Interestingly, when one of the producers and writers of Nishabdham had shared a poll on social media, asking where do the netizens want to watch the thriller, around 56% of them voted for the option OTT, which simply shows what interests the audience more. The poll by the Nishabdham maker seems like an indication or an answer to many makers who have kept their films on hold.

Let us tell us you that though the state governments are planning to ease the lockdown, the central government might extend it furthermore till December, which is also another factor to be noted at this point of time.

Namrata Shirodkar Pens An Inspiring Note As She Recalls Her Miss India Moment!

Good Luck Sakhi Teaser Featuring Keerthy Suresh And Aadhi Pinisetty To Be Out On August 15 At 10 AM!