      Hit Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download

      Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma-starrer Telugu film Hit has been leaked online on the infamous piracy site Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release. Co-produced by Nani, Prashanti Tipirneni and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit also stars Murli Sharma, Bhanuchander, Brahmaji and others in key roles.

      The romantic-thriller revolves around a cop working for the Telangana State Police who tries to solve a mystery while dealing with his dark past. Hit is the third film of Vishwak Sen, who made his acting debut in 2018 with the film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi.

      Hit

      The film's music is composed by Vivek Sagar while cinematography and editing have been done by S Manikandan and Garry BH respectively.

